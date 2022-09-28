Harland “Bud” Davenport age 90, of 43231West Central Ave. Titusville went to meet his lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 8:51 a.m. at home surrounded by his family.
Bud was born March 17, 1932, in Townville to the late Myrl and Pearl (Wycoff) Davenport. He married Dorothy Irene Weatherby on April 24, 1954.
He worked for Local laborers Union #836 and Taylor Ramsey Lumber Company and many other jobs over the years before he retired.
Bud was a member of Titusville Nazarene Church where he held many titles over the years. He loved to do God’s services in any way he could.
He is survived by his Children David (Jeanine) Davenport of Ohio, Dale (Cindy) Davenport of Florida, Dana Davenport his caregiver of the last years of his life, and his daughter Deborah Davies and partner Shawn Yeagle of Warren; grandchildren, Chad (Shelly) Davenport of Florida,Tyler Davenport of Florida, Shaun (Brooke) Davenport of Ohio, and Nicole (J.R) Spader of Reno PA, Nathaniel Davies of Indiana PA, and Gabrielle Davies of Warren; two step-grandchild Carrie (Wes) Bake and Jesse (Leah) Thornton of Ohio; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Bud is preceded in Death by one daughter Linda Davenport; a grandson Aaron Davenport; and a step grandson Daniel Drake; five Brothers Herman, Reed, William, Bill Davenport; and two sister Florence Proper and Betty Hause.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Interment will be at Kerr Hill Cemetery Memorial may be made to the Titusville Church of the Nazarene 213 E Bloss St, Titusville, PA 16354 or the Titusville Hospital 406 W. Oak St. Titusville, PA 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. is in charge of arrangement.
