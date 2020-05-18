JoAnn I. Kelly, 88, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning May 15, 2020 at her residence.
JoAnn was born on June 27, 1931 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Homer and Addie Rowland Brown. She was married to Peter J. “Pete” Kelly on Sept. 16, 1949 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2002.
JoAnn had been co-owner of the former Christmas Store in Titusville with her daughter. She had also been employed at the former Thompson’s Drug Store, Quality Markets and Dairy Queen.
She enjoyed quilting, crafts, needlework, spending time with her grandchildren and loved her pet cats.
JoAnn is survived by the following children; Michael Kelly, of Titusville, Susan Shriver, of Mebane, North Carolina, Kelli Ann Hilliard and husband, John, of Titusville, Joe Kelly, of Warren and Sandra Kelly-Noell and husband, Wilfred, of Neu Chattel, Switzerland; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sue Brown, of Pleasantville; a brother-in-law, Bernard “Bumps” Kelly, of Titusville and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Brown and Homer E. “Pete” Brown Jr.; and two sisters, Frances Wright and Ieleen Boyer.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. following the guidelines for COVID-19 gatherings. A private service for the family will follow the calling hours.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the Titusville Shade Tree Commission or to the charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.