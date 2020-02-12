Anita Ewing Quayle, 75, the daughter of Robert and Pauline Ewing, was born and raised in Titusville, Pa. She passed into heaven on January 30, 2020 in Bethlehem, Pa.
Anita was married for 46 years to the Rev. Dr. Don Quayle with whom she had three children; Kristin Sobrinski, and twins, Jonathan and Joanna Quayle and 11 grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Anita was predeceased by three siblings; Rodney Ewing, Joanne Nicholson and Connie Fisk. Her four remaining siblings are; Nancy Zook, Thomas Ewing, Timothy Ewing and Cindy Schessler.
Anita received a bachelor’s degree from the Indiana University of Pa., and a master’s degree from the University of Louisville, Kentucky. For several years before she was married, she served as a Lutheran Missionary in Singapore and in Tanzania. Subsequently, she taught home economics at the high school in St. Mary’s, Pa., and later on, she taught family and consumer science at Northeast Middle School in Bethlehem for 15 years.
She was a member of Christ Church UCC in Bethlehem for 16 years, where she was active in Christian education and led a Women’s Bible Study group. More recently, she belonged to Asbury United Methodist Church in Allentown, where she participated in the Priscilla Circle and taught developmentally disabled youth.
Her interests were in the care and nurturing of her family, teaching school, sewing, reading, and volunteering to help others in various capacities. Anita was much loved and appreciated; she will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service was held on Feb. 1 at Christ Church UCC, followed by a luncheon reception for the family and guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.