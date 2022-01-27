Amanda “Mandy” Urey, 32, of Cochranton, formerly of Townville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center after a courageous battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed.
Mandy was born in Meadville on Wednesday, June 21, 1989, a daughter of Susan (Baughman) Brown, of Meadville, and Dwayne Brown, of Decatur, Alabama.
In October 2008, Mandy met the love of her life and on Oct. 9, 2009, she married her love, Thomas “Tom” Urey Sr., who preceded her in death on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, after 12 years of marriage and 13 years of a beautiful friendship. They were previous members of the Townville Ambulance Service, where they dedicated many hours before moving to the Cochranton, Sugar Lake area.
Mandy graduated in 2007 from Maplewood Jr./Sr. High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh in Titusville. She was then employed by Meadville Medical Center in the phlebotomy department and shortly transferred to Workplace Health, within Meadville Medical Center. She most recently owned and operated Urey Trucking in Cochranton, with her husband, Tom.
Mandy loved listening to country music and enjoyed reading a good book, when she could find the time. She loved riding horses and four-wheelers with her two boys, Andrew and Conner, and her niece, Kaylee. She also enjoyed fishing and hunting. She enjoyed attending dirt track races with Tom as well as going out on the kayak. She loved caring for her animals, from the horses and cow to the chickens and dogs, she loved them all. She was always willing to lend a hand or a listening ear when one was needed.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her two sons, Andrew Urey and Conner Urey, of Cochranton; two stepsons, Thomas Urey Jr. and Tucker Urey, of Meadville; sister, Rebecca (Josh) Manuel, of Townville; niece, Kaylee Manuel, of Townville; half-brother, Wyatt Brown, stepmother, Sarah Brown, both of Decatur, Alabama; maternal grandparents, Robert and Norma Baughman, of Townville, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Urey Sr. and paternal grandparents, Wayne and H. Rose Brown.
The family is truly grateful for all the thoughts and prayers through Mandy’s courageous battle, the helping hands from so many individuals, in addition to the ICU staff at Meadville Medical Center, and for Dr. Andra Fee, Dr. Tejpreet Lamba, and Dr. Ilya Lantsberg for all their assistance, time, patience and guidance through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Andrew and Conner Urey, c/o Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home & Crematory, 614 Baldwin Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335, to be entrusted for future education.
A Celebration of Life for Tom and Mandy will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at the Townville United Methodist Church, in Townville. Friends and family will be received from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Frank Weingard officiating.
Please sign Mandy’s online guestbook at hatheway-tedesco.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
