Mary E. Herps, 91, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday evening Feb. 5, 2020 at her residence.
Mary was born on April 11, 1928 at Pitcairn, Pa., a daughter of the late Lawrence and Pearl Edwards McGraw. She was married to Robert L. Herps, Sr. on Jan. 20, 1960 at Winchester, Virginia. He preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2016.
Mary was a graduate of the Pitcairn High School. She had been employed as a quality control manager at Kensington Manufacturing Company in Leechburg, Pa. for 25 years until her retirement from there.
Mary enjoyed crafts, spending time with her grandchildren, her flower gardening, baking, cooking and traveling with her husband and family.
Mary is survived by a son; Robert L. Herps, Jr. and wife, Susana, and a daughter; Amy Baldwin, all of Titusville; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by three brothers, Merle, Lawrence “Bud” and Russell McGraw; and a sister, Ruth Cornman.
No public calling hours or service will be observed.
The family asks that memorials be made to The Autism Society-Northwestern Pa., 1062 Brown Ave. Suite 200B Erie, Pa. 16502.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
