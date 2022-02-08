Gregory J. Reynolds, 71, of Pleasantville, Pa., passed away on Sunday Feb. 6, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Born on Aug. 25, 1950 in Titusville, he was the son of the late Russell and Frances Keeley Reynolds.
Gregory was a graduate of Pleasantville High School.
He entered the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He was a recruiter after the war for many years and retired as a Master Sgt. after 20 years in the service.
Gregory was a member of the Titusville VFW and the Titusville Masonic Lodge #754.
He was also a member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church.
Greg enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a big game hunter.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Lynn.
Mr. Reynolds was married in Mt. Hope on Feb. 4, 1969 to the former Lynn Daley, and she preceded him in death on April 12, 2019. They celebrated 50 years of marriage together.
Gregory is survived by two children; Shawn Reynolds and his wife, Courtney, of Fairbanks, Alaska and Laura Mount and her husband, Eric, of Mercer, Pa.; four grandchildren, Iris, Russell, Liam and Jillian, and a sister, Reyn Richards, of Henry’s Bend.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Reynolds.
Services will be announced.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.