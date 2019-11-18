Brian L. Drake, 54, of Grand Valley passed away on Friday morning Nov. 15, 2019, at his parents’ home.
Brian was born on Jan. 29, 1965, in Titusville to Lloyd Drake and the late Elizabeth A. “Betty” Watson Drake.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1983, and Venango County Vo-Tech.
Brain was a talented machinist and spent more than 20 years with Saegertown Manufacturing.
He attended First United Methodist Church. Brian loved his family and enjoyed working in the garage with his sons fixing anything they needed fixed. He loved spending time with his dad, helping with projects around his childhood home. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, rooting for the Oakland Raiders, watching Mark Martin and NASCAR racing.
Brian was a volunteer for the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Lloyd and Janice Drake, of Grand Valley; two sons, Jeremy Drake and wife, Julia, of Pittsfield, Zachary Drake and wife, Karlie, of Clearfield; six grandchildren, Parker, Rebekah, Hunter, Haddie, Christopher and Mackenzie Drake; a brother, John Madden and wife, Kimberly, of Georgetown, Kentucky; a sister, Amy Drake Martz, of Titusville; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., with a service to follow conducted by Rev. Larry Reitz, pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Loomis Cemetery, Grand Valley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Main Street, Grand Valley, PA, 16420.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
