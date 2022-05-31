Nancy E. Gulland Hawk, 90, of Pleasantville, passed away Saturday evening May 28, 2022 at her home.
Nancy was born on May 22, 1932 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Charles and Violet Kerr Gulland. She was married to Norval F. “Jim” Hawk on Aug. 5, 1967 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2019.
Nancy was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1950. She had been employed as a secretary at the former Haskell and McKinney Insurance Agency.
Nancy loved life and made the most of the simplest things. She had the gift of making those around her feel good. She loved laughter and was so much fun to be with. She loved taking pictures and has many slides. She also loved to bake, cook and make homemade ice cream. She always had a big garden and enjoyed canning and freezing.
Nancy loved her little farm, her dogs, cats, cows, chickens, turkeys, and especially her horses. Her favorite horse “Dandy” was a sorrel stallion. She rode him in many Pleasantville parades.
Her husband, Jim was her lifetime love, partner and helper in all of this. The most important thing in her whole life was Jesus Christ. She was instrumental in bringing her whole family to Christ and his salvation.
Nancy is survived by a brother, John Gulland and wife, Joelene, of Titusville; three sisters, Sharon Hasbrouck and husband, Harry, of Pleasantville, Ann Sansom, of Townville, and Marilyn Loker and husband, Ken, of Hydetown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held for the family. Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
