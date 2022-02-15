Thomas “Jeff” Brenner, 64, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday evening, Feb. 12, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center.
Jeff was born on Dec. 6, 1957 in Titusville, a son of Carol Ann Booth Brenner and the late Thomas G. Brenner.
He was a graduate of Maplewood High School, Class of 1976.
Jeff was last employed at Venango Machine in Reno. He had also been previously employed at Drafto in Cochranton and at Keystone Honing in Titusville.
Jeff was a member and past chief of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, was a good mechanic and worked the family farm. He played high school football and local team baseball.
Jeff was a member of the 4-H Club and a member of the Civil War Reenactment 83rd Pa. Co. G.
Jeff is survived by his mother, of Titusville; a sister, Kathleen Firster and husband, Sam, of Titusville; two brothers, Aaron Brenner and wife, Dr. Andrea Richard, of Warren, and Eric Brenner and wife, Kellie Price-Brenner, of Titusville; an aunt, Olive Lygrisse, of Texas; an uncle, Ronald Booth, of Meadville, and several nieces and nephews.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at a later date.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, 458 Meadville Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
