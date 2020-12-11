Marilyn R. Burdick, 88, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday evening, Dec. 9, 2020 in Pittsburgh.
Marilyn was born on Jan. 29, 1932 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Raymond and Harriet Ruth Emerson Johnson. She was married to William L. Burdick on June 30, 1951. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2002.
Marilyn was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1950.
She was a member of the Titusville First United Methodist Church and of the Titusville Garden Club. She was also a member of the Acacia Chapter No. 30, O.E.S.
Marilyn is survived by a daughter, Nancy Stockwell and husband, Brian, of Akron, Ohio; two sons, Stephen Burdick and wife, Michelle, of Titusville, and Gary Burdick and husband, Robert Bonesso, of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Sandy Madden and husband, Bob, of Titusville; a brother, John Johnson and wife, Maggie, of Tionesta, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Craig Burdick; three sisters, Joyce Fortney, Joanne Duliakas and Shirley Dodd, and a brother, Richard Johnson.
No public calling hours will be observed. A private funeral service for the family will be conducted from the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa.
Interment will be in East Troy Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th Street Erie, Pa. 16505; Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children, 201 N. Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15213; First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, or to the charity of one’s choice.
