Marshall L. Tucker, age 89, of West Hickory, Pennsylvania, died on Saturday evening, Aug. 8, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Tidioute.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1930, in West Hickory, son of the late Lawrence and Eva (Lindemuth) Tucker.
Marshall graduated from West Hickory High School, Class of 1949. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
On Sept. 5, 1954, in Tidioute, he married Shirley F. (Huddleson) Tucker, who died on July 29, 2012.
Marshall retired from Cytemp in Titusville, where he worked as an electrician. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by two daughters, Karen Durstine and her husband, Dave, and Krystal Watters and her husband, Chuck, all of Tidioute; his daughter-in-law Sheila A. Tucker, of East Hickory; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; sister Teresa Miller and her husband, William, of Bradford and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Faron “Chip” Tucker; his daughter, Velva Blackman; a grandson, Ian Anker and several brothers and sisters.
There will be no public visitation. All services held will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home, of Tionesta.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospitals, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Messages of sympathy may be left at wimerfuneralhome.com.
