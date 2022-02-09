Joseph Louis Jackson, age 56, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Born in Titusville on Nov. 2, 1965, he was the son of Cora Rosenberg and the late Franklin Rosenberg.
Joseph loved spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them things, and riding four-wheelers. He enjoyed fishing and always had projects in the works. Joseph was a dedicated, hard-working man, and was one of the kindest men you would ever meet. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Joseph was very family-oriented, and loved being out in his garage.
He is survived by his mother, Cora Rosenberg, of Titusville; his sons, Correy Trojak (Amy), of Sharon, Pa. and C.J. Steans, of Meadville; his daughters, Tara Czirr, of Erie, and Chrissi Trojak, of Titusville; his brothers, Michael Rosenberg (Allison), of Georgia, and David John Rosenberg, of Grand Valley, and his sister, Lisa Jackson, of Titusville. Joseph is also survived by eight grandchildren, Cronus, Anna, Cloey, Correy Jr., Gabriel, Gwen, Lexington and Corbin, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Jackson; his brother, Brian Jackson, and his sister, Darla.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service for Joseph on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at noon at the Titusville Church of Christ, 221 W. Main Street, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Road, Erie, Pa. 16509 is assisting with arrangements.
