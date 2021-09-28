Roberta “Jean” Moore, 77, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Jean was born on Jan. 29, 1944 in Cooperstown, to the late Robert H. and Viola (Hines) Bruner. She married Wilbur E. Moore on Sept. 2, 1968. He preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 2013.
She attended Cooperstown schools.
Jean worked as a clerk and was last employed at Eckards Drug Store for several years.
She was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.
Jean is survived by her four sons, Dale Moore and wife, Debra, of Weirton, West Virginia, David Moore and wife, Debra, of Titusville, Daniel Moore, of Pleasantville, and Robert Moore and wife, Jill, of Lucinda; numerous grandchildren; a brother, Larry Bruner and wife, Kathy, of Guys Mills; and a sister, Margaret Snyder, of Clermont, Florida.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Dilley.
Family will receive friends at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. on Wednesday, from 5 to 6 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be conducted with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf, Pastor of Pleasantville United Methodist Church, officiating.
Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
