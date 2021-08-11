Justin Blaine Colie, 45, of Titusville, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, 2021, after a long and courageous battle against Huntington’s Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.
Justin was born on June 19, 1976 in Silver Springs, Matyland, a son of the late Gary and Deborah Langmack Colie.
Justin earned an associates degree in medical management from Allied Health and his bachelor’s degree in business from Point Park University. He had worked toward his degree as a registered nurse at Edinboro University.
Justin enjoyed taking care of other people, but most of all he loved his family and friends, spending time with them, playing guitar, listening to music, singing, traveling, skiing, sports and watching his children participate in all their fun activities.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Kristie Howe Colie; his three amazing, caring, loving and devoted children, J.D., Abigail, and Aubree; sisters, Jessica Hughes and husband, Michael, of Richmond, Virginia, Sara Colie, of Cloverdale, Indiana, and Denim Mendoza and husband, Myron, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a brother, Matt Dallas, of Pittsburgh; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Joan Howe, of Glenshaw, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave. Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
