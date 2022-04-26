Mr. Carl L. Wescoat, 83, of Grand Valley, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab Center after an extended illness.
Carl was born on Nov. 18, 1938, in Pleasantville to the late Herbert C. and Mary Twombly Wescoat. He married Wilda L. Metzgar on Feb. 8, 1964. She preceded him in death on Sept. 6, 2009.
Carl attended Pleasantville Schools.
He worked in the maintenance department at both GTE Sylvania and later Vertical Seal, where he retired from.
Carl enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, boating, motor cross racing in his younger years, camping, and traveling the states in his motor home with his wife.
He is survived by four children, Randy L. Wescoat, of Grand Valley, Keith L. Wescoat, of Grand Valley, Kevin L. Wescoat and companion, Rachelle, of Youngsville, and Julie M. Ellis and husband, Ed, of Pantego, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren, Nicole Mellon and husband, Joshua, Seth Wescoat and wife, Hannah, Nicholas Wescoat and fiancé, Jacquelyn Timon, Michelle Wescoat, Mitchell Wescoat, Preston Wescoat, Connor Wescoat, Maxwell Wescoat, Grady Wescoat, Mason Ellis, Logan Ellis and Olivia Ellis; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, James H. Wescoat, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by a son, Terry Wescoat; granddaughter, Kathryn Wescoat; grandson, Michael L. Wescoat; daughter in-law, Tammi Sue Wescoat, and two brothers, Henry L. “Hank” Wescoat and Harrison D. Wescoat.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept., 157 W. State St, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
