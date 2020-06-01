Luke Andrew Kaczmarek, 27, of Titusville, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He was born on April 7, 1993 in Jamestown, New York to Mark Kaczmarek and Melissa Clarke Albaugh.
Luke was a graduate of Titusville High School and worked for the past six years at the Titusville Walmart Supercenter as an associate.
He enjoyed collecting knives, gaming and Anime.
Luke had a quiet, rough exterior but inside would step up and help family, friends and those he did not know.
He is survived by his mother, Melissa and step-father, Robert Albaugh, of Titusville; his father, Mark and his fiancé, Michelle Povey, of Lakeland, Florida; a son, Langston Bettis, of Oklahoma; three siblings, Cierra Huffman and husband, Dylan, of Titusville, Preston Kaczmarek and fiancé, Jennifer Aviles, of Warren and Clara Presto, of Titusville; two nieces, Mahala Whitman and Isabella Huffman; paternal grandfather, Edmund Kaczmarek, of Forestville, New York; maternal grandfather, Daryl Clarke of South Dayton, New York and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Luke’s life will be conducted from the Pleasantville Community Church, 343 W. State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341, on Saturday, June 6 at 4 p.m. with Rev. Shawn Jacobson officiating.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.
