Richard H. Fenstermaker, 81, of Twinsburg, Ohio passed away at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Richard was born on Dec. 26, 1939 in Enterprise to the late Harold and Mabel Wright Fenstermaker.
He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1957. He grew up in Enterprise and was employed at W. T. Grant and Ralph Cohen clothing store in Titusville. He then moved to Ohio and was manager of an apartment complex in Twinsburg, Ohio and later was employed in Maintenance for the Twinsburg School District until his retirement.
He is survived by two sisters, Shirley Pringle, of Titusville and Arlene Brown, of Lake City and one brother, Alan Fenstermaker, of Enterprise. Also surviving is one niece, Sharilyn (Tommy) Fields, of Lake City and one nephew, Bryan (Amber) Brown, of New York and several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis and Maxine Fenstermaker.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was no funeral service held.
