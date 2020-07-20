Alice R. (Hathaway) Pyle, 70, of Cranberry, Pennsylvania, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at UPMC-Shadyside, in Pittsburgh, after an extended illness.
Born on Dec. 18, 1949, in Titusville, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Fink Hathaway.
Alice graduated from Titusville High School and furthered her education at Dubois Business College.
She was married to Ronald E. Walentoski. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2009.
Alice had worked as a devoted employee for Pennzoil and later for Indspec.
She enjoyed gardening, taking care of others and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Alice is survived by two children, Richard Pyle and his wife, Yukimi, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Rebecca Pyle, also of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Brandon Sheatz and Uku Richard Pyle. She is also survived by the following brothers and sisters; John Hathaway and his wife, Elaine, of Milton, West Virginia, Eunice Adkins and her husband, Charlie, of South Point, Ohio, Ruth McCammon, of Centerville, David Hathaway and his wife, Susan, of Pittsburgh, Robert Hathaway and his wife, Rodida, of Little Rock, Arkansas, Dorthea Hathaway, of Charleston, West Virginia; a brother-in-law, Michael Tunnaserpert, of Manassas, Virginia, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Hathaway and a sister, Betty Ann Tunnaserpert.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 in the Reinsel Funeral Home in Oil City.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor John Hathaway, brother of Alice's, presiding.
Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Easter Seals.
Condolences may be sent at reinselfunerlahome.com.
