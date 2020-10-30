Mrs. Kathryn Lorraine Radabaugh, 63, of Titusville, passed away on Monday morning, Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence.
Kathy was born on May 14, 1957, in Titusville to the late Weldon and Pauline (Hicks) McCalmont. She married Stephen Radabaugh on June 28, 1991.
She attended Titusville area schools.
Kathy belonged to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and was a former member of the Eagles Club.
She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crocheting, cooking and volunteering for Meals on Wheels.
Kathy is survived by her husband Steve, of Titusville; two brothers, Mark and Samuel McCalmont, of Titusville; two sisters, Rosemary Snyder and husband, Gary, and Debra Foote, both of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted for family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 520 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354, with Pastor Leroy Learn officiating.
Inurnment will be in Lamey Cemetery, Oil City.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
