Mackenzie Wayne Currier, 33, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Mackenzie was born on Aug. 9, 1987 in Cambridge, Masssachusetts, to Dean and Janette Marcom Coyle.
He attended Titusville Schools and was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 2006.
Mackenzie worked as a tattoo artist.
He enjoyed being with his family and friends, music and continuing his art of tattooing.
Mackenzie is survived by his parents, Dean and Janette, of Centerville; a sister, Brooke Currier, of Washington, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Darryl Currier, of Centerville, and John Karns, of Grove City; several aunts and uncles, which include Roseanne and Richard Hunt and Pamela Marcom, all of Florida, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Taylor J. Coyle and an uncle, Gary Wolfe.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Centerville Volunteer Fire department.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, or on Mackenzie’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
