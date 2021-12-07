Paul Carlton Holtz, 84, passed away on Dec. 1, 2021.
He was a loving and much-loved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, his son, his daughter-in-law and three grandchildren.
Mr. Holtz graduated from Washington & Jefferson College with a degree in Political Science.
He was a member of the ROTC program and spent two years on active duty with the United States Army.
Mr. Holtz spent his career as a civilian working for the United States Department of Defense.
During his lifetime, he visited 68 countries.
Memorial donations may be made to Washington & Jefferson College, 60 South Lincoln Street, Washington, Pennsylvania, 15301.
Services are private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.