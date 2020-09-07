Susan F. (Forssell) Hedge, 84, of York, Pennsylvania, entered into rest on Sunday Aug. 30, 2020, at York Hospital.
She was the wife of David R. Hedge for 62 1/2 years.
Susan was born on Oct. 30, 1935, in Titusville, the daughter of the late George T. and Josephine Forssell.
She was a graduate of Wilson College and worked as a teacher, substituting for the Erie School District and Central York School District. She also worked as a librarian for the York County Law Library.
Including her husband, David, Susan is also survived by a daughter, Amy Meckley and her husband, Mike, of Dallastown; two grandchildren, Josephine Meckley and Devin Meckley and a great-granddaughter, Addylin Meckley. She was preceded in death by a son, John B. Hedge.
The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St., York, is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana 59004. For more information, call (866) 753-5496.
