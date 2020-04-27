Barbara Eddy, 72, of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
She was born on June 30, 1947 in Erie, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Paul and Margaret “Peg” Cauley Blossey. Barbara graduated from Villa Maria Academy and attended Edinboro University.
Barbara thoroughly enjoyed reading and music, was a tremendous cook and cherished spending time with family and friends, sharing her sense of humor.
Before retirement, professionally, Barb was a mortgage broker, employed at MCV Realty and founded Johnson Realty Company in Titusville. Having served on the board of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce, Barb was also a member of the Titusville B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 264, VFW Auxiliary and a volunteer at the Titusville Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. “Stitch” Eddy, and was previously married to Rolf Johnson, who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons, Brett Johnson and wife, Katy, and Eric Johnson and wife, Hannah, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Brooke, Max, Riley, Evan and Grady; a brother, Paul Blossey and wife, Pat, of Erie, Pennsylvania; a sister, Mary Ellen Symonds, and husband, Gary, of Lake Tahoe, California; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current social restrictions, public calling hours will not be observed and a celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later time. Sharing wonderful memories of Barbara, funny stories and laughs would be very meaningful for the family, who is encouraging those who knew Barb to leave those on garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family extends sincere appreciation to the friends and family who helped Barb while she was ill, especially her friends Becky Mallory and Mike Averill. Memorial contributions be made in her memory to the B.P.O. Elks #264 Scholarship Fund 334 W. Central Ave. Titusville, Pa. 16354, Attn: Tim McCandless.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, at 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, Pa. 16354, handled arrangements.
