His legal first name was John, but everyone knew him as Jack.
He came into this world on April 30, 1931, at a very different time. He grew up during the Great Depression on a humble family farm where he rode a pony (the equivalent of today’s sports car) to the one-room schoolhouse he attended.
Jack met his wife, Janet, when she was only 15 and he was 18. They married five years later in 1954. It’s hard to talk about Jack without also mentioning Janet. They were inseparable, loving and loyal to each other during their marriage – a relationship that lasted just 21 days shy of 68 years. As newlyweds, the two moved to Titusville, Pennsylvania, and remained there until 2021.
While raising their three children, Jack was well known as a Nationwide Insurance agent and for his leadership and service to his beloved Titusville community. Over the years, both he and Janet enjoyed mentoring various children for Big Brothers/Big Sisters. An active member of the Lions Club for over 60 years, Jack held many positions of leadership at local, regional (District Governor), and international levels. He was privileged to help several communities establish Lions Clubs of their own, in addition to serving people affected by blindness, organizing the Lions annual Drum & Bugle Corps competition, as well as serving on the Board for Beacon Lodge’s summer camp for children with special needs.
Jack regularly attended and was deeply involved in the First Presbyterian Church, where he was both an elder and a deacon, serving as Head Usher for more than 30 years.
Jack’s legendary love of the outdoors included fishing, hunting, boating and traveling in his motorhome. He shared these passions with his friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He frequently plied the creeks of northwest Pennsylvania for trout and fished throughout Ontario and Quebec in pursuit of Walleye and Northern Pike.
No longer able to live independently, Jack and Janet moved to the greater Cincinnati area in 2021, where they lived with their daughter, Joan, who has lovingly cared for them both. Jack remained active in Ohio, spending time with family and working on various jigsaw puzzles. Remarkably, in the past several weeks, Jack attended Janet’s family reunion, a wedding for his granddaughter, and a two-day family gathering after the wedding. His health began to fade shortly thereafter, and he met his Creator the morning of July 30, 2022.
Throughout his 91 years, Jack embraced his role as the family patriarch and was a stalwart friend. He is survived by his wife, Janet, three children; son, John and his wife, Sue, of Mason, Ohio, daughter, Joan and her husband, Don of Monroe, Ohio, and son, Jay and his wife, Katy, of Marietta, Georgia. In addition, he is survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He left his community and his world a better place by his presence, and he will be fondly remembered always.
Two celebration of life services will be held on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Center Point Christian Church in Liberty Township, Ohio. An additional service will be at the First Presbyterian Church, Titusville, Pa. on Sept. 2 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Titusville, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.