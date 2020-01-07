Carol A. Morris Shaw, 85

Carol A. Morris Shaw, formerly of Corry, passed away on Jan. 6 at the home of her daughter in Eatonton, Georgia.
Carol was born on July 29, 1934 in Titusville to Howard C. Morris and Beulah Magee Morris Armstrong. She was married to Richard A. Shaw on Aug. 23, 1952 at St. Titus Church, where she was a member. They celebrated nearly 55 years of marriage before Richard passed away on Jan. 31, 2007.
Carol was a graduate from St. Joseph’s Academy, class of 1952.
Carol is survived by her children, Ruth and husband Dennis Beattie of Georgia, Scott Shaw and wife Cindy of Wyoming, and William Shaw of Georgia; seven grandchildren, Brandy, Kristin, Mary Ann, Carol, Jean, Scott, and Melissa; 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother, John Morris and wife Kathy of North Carolina, and her three sisters, Margaret Crocker of Pleasantville, Loretta M. Caldwell of Titusville, and Pauline Howe of Titusville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Howard and Eilene Morris and Beulah and Paul Armstrong; and two brothers, Howard J. Morris and Rexford K. Morris.
A memorial service will be held in Titusville at a later date.
