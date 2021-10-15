Dorothy Ross Myers, 92, of Titusville, passed away on Oct. 10, 2021 at her home.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1929 in Hartly, Delaware, a daughter of the late Victor T. and Minnie Bryant Ross. She was married to Charles Albert Myers on July 23, 1949 in Wyoming, Delaware. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2000.
Dorothy graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in Camden, Delaware as Valedictorian in 1947. She was also a graduate of Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. She was employed at GTE Sylvania in Titusville for over 28 years as secretary to the Operations Manager.
She had attended Titusville Free Methodist Church.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Joan (Raymond) Vidoni, of Florence, South Carolina and Carol Anne Myers, who resided with her and was her caretaker.
Also surviving are six grandchildren; Andrew Crowther, U.S. Navy, Oahu, Hawaii, Bryon (Marshall) Zeigler, Oahu, Cara (Kraig) Brugger, of Florence, South Carolina, Thomas Vidoni, of Florence, South Carolina, Michael (Angela) Crowther, of Lykens, Pennsylvania, and Jaimie Arthur, of Titusville, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are sisters, Rose Ann (Bobby) Landers, of Georgetown, Texas, Nancy Ross, of Newark, Delaware, Sandra Stump, of Wyoming, Delaware, and Kathleen Stutzman, of Meadville, and brother, Charles (Jennette) Ross, of Brockville, Ontario.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents and husband, are brothers, Victor Ross and John Ross and sisters, Jean Sandish, Joyce Connor and Sharon Ross.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., at which time a service will be held with Rev. Timothy Maybray, of the Titusville Free Methodist Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, Inc., 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.