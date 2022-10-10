Braelyn M. Eldred, 20, of Titusville passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022, at Akron City Hospital in Ohio from injuries sustained in an accident.
Braelyn was born on December 20, 2001, in Titusville to Michael Eldred and Kali LaBolle Turner.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, with high honors. She had attended Slipper Rock University.
Braelyn was currently employed by North Country Brewery in Slippery Rock as a waitress. She also worked at Corky’s II in Pleasantville during high school where she gained a second family, who she loved dearly.
While a student at Titusville she excelled in athletics playing, volleyball, basketball and running track. She was involved in many activities, clubs, and student government. She also liked reading, kayaking, listening to music and spending time with her friends. Braelyn lived for her family and friends. Over the years she made so many special friendships including “squad” Amber Scott, Sophia McGill, Kait Proper, Sydney Straub and Riley Corklin.
Braelyn is survived by her mother, Kali Turner and companion Toby Hanlon of Titusville; her father, Michael Eldred and companion, Stephanie Morrison of Fryburg; grandparents, Douglas and Joy LaBolle of Titusville, Milton and Kathy Eldred of Titusville; sisters, Carlan Turner of Titusville, TaLeigh Eldred and companion Tanner Evans of Pleasantville; brother, Luke Hanlon of Titusville; niece, Willow Evans; nephews, Braden and Alexander Evans; aunts, Sammy Daelhousen of Tidioute, Laura Terwilliger of Titusville, Katie Stearns of Titusville; uncles, Travis LaBolle and wife Nicole of Pleasantville, Shawn Eldred of Cleveland, Paul Eldred of Thailand; her beloved dog, Miss Ember Rose; and many cousins Mattison, Riley, Willa, Fawn, Marit, Olivia, Eden and Christian.
She was preceded in death by an uncle, Lukas LaBolle.
Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and funeral services from the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m with a celebration of life at Ironworks immediately following the service. A live stream of the service can be viewed on Braelyn's tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.