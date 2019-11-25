Mrs. Barbara J. Strawbridge, 83, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Titusville on Sept. 23, 1936, to the late Fred J. and Myrtle Stearns Patterson.
Barbara graduated from Colestock High School.
She married Kenneth B. Strawbridge on Sept. 23, 1955. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2002.
Barbara worked as a nursing aide at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community in Meadville for more than 15 years. She retired in 2001.
She was a lifelong member of the Diamond Evangelical United Methodist Church.
Barbara belonged to the Red Hat club and the Diamond Homemakers club. She enjoyed watching game shows and NASCAR, playing dominos, and going out to eat with her friends.
She is survived by two sons, Burdell Strawbridge and wife, Mary Lou, of Titusville, and Ryan Strawbridge and wife, Linda, of Laurel, Montana; a sister, Beverly Madigan, of LaQuinta, California; five grandchildren, Travis Strawbridge and wife, Katie, Lisa Coburn and husband, Chad, Jodi Strawbridge, BJ Strawbridge, and Taylor Strawbridge; 15 great-grandchildren; and three nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Patterson, and step-father, Taylor Peebles.
Friends and family may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at Diamond Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1206 Meadville Road, Titusville, with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf officiating.
Interment will be in East Troy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Diamond Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1206 Meadville Road, Titusville, PA, 16354. Condolences can be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
