Joseph Richard Oliver, 80, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, at home in Titusville.
He was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, on June 8, 1940, to parents Jule Marie (Scalzo) and Frank Anthony Oliver.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Rita D. (Sterling) Oliver.
Richard spent his youth in Carbondale, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where he graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton, in Ohio. He and his young family returned to Philadelphia, where he attended Temple University Dental School.
Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina during the Vietnam War.
After the war, Richard and family moved to Georgia, where they lived for many years. Besides dentistry, he enjoyed golf and coaching baseball for his sons’ teams. He was a huge sports fan and loved watching and talking about college football with his children.
He returned to Pennsylvania in the 1990s and settled in Titusville, where he practiced dentistry and met his wife Rita.
Richard will be remembered for his commitment to Alcoholics Anonymous, his wonderful sense of humor and love of family.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his sister, Judy Oliver, of Pittsburgh; brother, J. Scott Oliver (Janet), of St. Petersburg, Florida; children Tracy Kane (James), John S. Oliver (Donna) and Tom Oliver; grandchildren, Brittany Greco (AJ), Allison Boudens, Kristen Bowman (Nick) and Courtney Oliver and great-grandchildren, Robert Greco and Hannah Bowman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County,491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, Pa. 16323, online at venangovnafoundation.org or by calling (814) 432-6555.
Contributions can also be made to Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 East Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44106 or online at cleveland.va.gov/giving/E_Donate.asp.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
