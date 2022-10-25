Mary L. Hoover, 89, formerly of N. Dillon Dr., Titusville passed away on Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Mary was born on March 30, 1933, in Titusville to the late Albert and Sylvia (Brady) L’Huillier. She married Robert J. Hoover on February 22, 1952, in Titusville and enjoyed 68 wonderful years together. Mr. Hoover preceded her in death on October 15, 2020.
She attended Titusville area schools.
She worked at Mary Kightlinger’s Beauty Shop as a housekeeper for many years.
Mary was a member of St. Walburga Church.
She enjoyed doing crafts, baking, and spending time with her family and especially the grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children, Robert J. Hoover Jr. and wife Tina of Seneca, Daniel A. Hoover and wife Marge of Hermitage, Joan Hoover of Titusville; grandchildren, Jennifer McNany and husband Jason, Melissa Redfield and husband Tony, Alison Nguyen and husband Tri, Joseph Hoover and wife Rachel; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Cochran of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Peggy Hoover; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Albert and Walter L’Huillier; and sisters, Marian Baney and Dorothy Kissinger.
A private graveside service is being conducted for the family at St. Catharine’s Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to thank The Caring Place of Franklin for all their help and attention given to both Mary and Robert while they were residents there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.