Audrey Cole, 86, a resident of Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville, formerly of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning July 20, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center.
Audrey was born on Oct. 11, 1935 in Williamsburg, Pa., a daughter of the late Chester and Ada Blanche Perrin Chamberlain. She was married to Ronald A. Cole Sr. on Nov. 16, 1956 in Franklin, Pa. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2001.
Audrey was a graduate of the Franklin High School. Audrey had worked at the former GTE Sylvania in Titusville; at the Titusville Area Hospital as a nurses aide; and later in life after raising her family, she worked with her husband at the district justice office in Titusville. She also served two four-year terms as county auditor.
Audrey was a member of the Titusville First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed going to Florida with her husband and short trips. She was a loving and giving person.
Audrey is survived by two children, Karen Bickel, of Titusville and Ronald A. Cole Jr. and wife, Cindy, of Titusville; five grandchildren, Jeremy Gray and wife, Sarah, of Oil City, Elisha Bickel, of Erie, Jenna Cole, of Boston, Massachusetts, Kristin Rakoczy and husband, Robert, of Titusville, and Adam Cole, of Warren; six great-grandchildren, Aven Keyes, Addyson and Nora Rakoczy, Asher, McKella and Damen Gray, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori A. Cole, and sisters, Maxine, Darlene, Shirley, Sarah and Gloria.
No public visitation or service will be conducted. Private interment for the family will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
