Anna E. Miller, 84, of Oil City, passed away on Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Anna was born on May 18, 1936 in Spartansburg, a daughter of the late Austin and Myrna Rogers. She was married to Joseph M. Miller on Aug. 7, 1954 in Centerville. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2009.
Anna was a graduate of the former Spartansburg High School.
Anna enjoyed sewing and gardening, especially her flower gardens.
She is survived by three grandchildren, which includes Jennifer Hoben and husband, William, of Adel, Iowa; several great-grandchildren, which includes John, Jacob and Julia Hoben; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Brinkley, of Siler City, North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews and many loving neighbors and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sons; Wayne, Alan, Richard and Kenneth Miller; six brothers, Charles, Walter, Gerald, George, Harold and James Rogers, and four sisters, Gladys Bailey, Irene Hutchison and Evelyn and Isabelle Rogers.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Marvin Hutchison, nephew and pastor of the North East Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family asks that memorial contributions may be made to the Marquette Hospice House, 13465 N. Wayland Rd., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
