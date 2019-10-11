Robert E. ‘Bob’ Martz, 76 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Robert E. ‘Bob’ Martz, 76

Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 5:00 am

Mr. Robert E. “Bob” Martz, 76, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 5:25 a.m., at the Collins House in Rocky Grove.

Bob was born on March 8, 1943, in Brookville, to the late Earl and Anna Josephine Olson Martz.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1961, and was a veteran having served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Bob was a Pennsylvania State Trooper from 1966 until his retirement in 1981. He also drove truck for various oil companies.

He attended First Baptist Church in Franklin and Bethel United Methodist Church.

Bob enjoyed motor sports, muscle cars especially Corvettes, drinking his coffee, and being with his family and friends. He also loved listening to bluegrass and gospel music.

Bob is survived by his two children, Robert Martz Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Oil City, and Heather Streczywilk, of Oil City; five grandchildren, Alec, Jared, and Grace Streczywilk, and Matthew and Michael Martz; and one great-grandson, Ashtyn Streczywilk; and his longtime companion, Sharon Bailey, of Titusville.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Rodney Martz.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Randy Powell, officiating.

Interment will be at Lamey Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Collins House, at https://thecollinshouse.org/donate/.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Posted in on Friday, October 11, 2019 5:00 am.

Stocks

