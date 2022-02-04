Donald Blaine Book, 69 of Slippery Rock and formerly of Harlansburg, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pa. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
He was born in Grove City on July 23, 1952, to Clarence Robert Book and Marian Elizabeth McConnell Book.
Don graduated from Laurel High School in 1971 and went on to own and operate Don Book Trucking for over 50 years. He loved to work and never intended to retire.
He had grown up attending Harlansburg Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed taking cross country bike rides, fixing motorcycles, working on his truck and most of all hanging out in his garage with family and friends. He could fix anything and, in that regard and in many good ways, “he was his father’s son.” “He was the best Dad.”
He was the beloved father of daughter, Angela C. (Matthew) Krysa, of Evans City; twin daughters, Jessica C. Book and Dawn E. (Adam) Book-Squire, all of Valencia; brother of two sisters, Francette M. Book, of West Pittsburg, and Anita M. (Harold) Parker, of Slippery Rock; and four brothers, John R. (Leah) Book, of Slippery Rock; Gary L. (Judy) Book, of Portersville; Douglas E. (Sandy) Book, of Slippery Rock and Allen D. Book, of New Castle, Pa.
He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter, Christine.
Funeral Services will be at the Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock on Monday, Feb. 7. 2022 at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends at the Smith Funeral Home in Slippery Rock on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m. and Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Unity Baptist Cemetery in Harlansburg.
