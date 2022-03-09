Loretta B. Weis, 83, of Titusville passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Loretta Jane Brothers was born on Aug. 12, 1938 in Parkers Landing, Pa., and was the only daughter and eldest of five children to the late Samuel W. and Mildred Yeager Brothers.
She was a graduate of Karns City High School, Class of 1956. A trailblazer for women in Pharmacy, Loretta went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy in 1960, one of two women in her graduating class. Loretta married James A. Weis on May 31, 1961 in Winchester, Virginia, and they moved to Titusville later that year.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 60 years, James A. Weis, of Titusville, and four children; Aimee Weis Russo and husband, Mike, of Hidden Valley Lake, California, Timothy Weis, of Titusville, Emilee Langer and husband, Mike, of Parker, Colorado, and Andrew Weis, of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Tera Lynn Ellsworth and partner, Joshua Lyon, of Santa Rosa, California, Jesse Weis, of Santa Rosa, Calofirnia, Alex Langer, of Centennial, Colorado, and Sam Langer, of Parker, Colorado, and one great- grandson, Elijah Lyon, of Santa Rosa, California.
In addition to her immediate family, Loretta is also survived by three brothers; Samuel Brothers, of Petrolia, Pa., George Brothers and wife, Laura, of Chicora, Pa., Robert Brothers and wife Sherry, of Fairview Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mildred, and a brother, Richard Brothers.
Loretta worked as a retail pharmacist in Titusville for more than 50 years and was a role model and mentor to all who worked with her over the years. She believed in paying it forward and was humble and selfless in her care of people in the community. Most of all, Loretta loved her beautiful home and spending time with family. She will be greatly missed by all.
There will be no public services, and a private memorial is planned for the family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
