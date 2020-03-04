Charles E. Swartzlander, 67, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.
He was born on September 7, 1952 in Oil City; son of the late Leroy Swartzlander and Lucille DeArment Swartzlander Staley and her husband, Jack Staley, Sr., of Clarion.
Charles graduated from the Oil City High School in 1970.
He served in the United States Army.
Charles married the former Tonya Rhoades on July 8, 1986. She survives.
He worked for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in Titusville for numerous years.
Charles then worked as a delivery driver for Phillip-Kifer Flowers in Clarion, where he always had a smile on his face when delivering arrangements.
He always enjoyed taking his therapy dog, Dawber, to Clarion University and Clarion Free Library.
Charles also enjoyed attending car shows and flea markets and spending time with his family.
He loved antique cars, especially his 1968 Mercury Cougar.
Charles was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
He is survived by his loving wife Tonya, of 33 years, his two daughters; Amanda Giehll and her husband, Matt, of Virginia and Tara Carroll and her husband, Matt, of Butler; four grandchildren; Jackson, Elijah and Leo Giehll, all of Virginia and Amelia Carroll of Butler.
Charles is also survived by his seven siblings: Linda Bauer and her husband, Steve, of Tennessee, Beverly Cassone, of Tennessee, Terry Swartzlander and his wife, Sharon, of North Carolina, Julie Novak and her husband, Tony, of North Carolina, John Swartzlander and his wife, Lynn, of Virginia, Kandi Tharp and her husband, Danny, of Clarion, Rona Lou Schake and her husband, Mel, of Indiana, Pa., and Rick Staley and his wife, Cindy, of Clarion and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Jack Staley, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4.p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Strattanville with Rev. Jeff Foor, pastor, presiding.
Interment will take place in the Asbury United Methodist Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Charles’ name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to the Clarion or Venango County Humane Society.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting rvburnsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.