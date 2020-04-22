Robert Nelson Baugher, age 81, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Andover, Ohio. He was born on Nov. 16, 1938 in Titusville, a son of Elizabeth Fredericka (Lingo) and William Dewitt Baugher.
Robert was a 1956 graduate of Townville High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Washington D.C. until he was honorably discharged in 1961.
Robert met the love of his life, Gretchen Sue Baugher, in 1950 and they went on to marry on Jan. 28, 1961. They moved back to Pennsylvania, where he worked at the milk plant in Centerville, until moving to Ohio in 1965 to manage the milk plant in Andover, Ohio. From then, he became a milk inspector and then an equipment and service dealer for Surge Dairy Equipment. He simultaneously ran the Surge dealership while also running Baugher’s Tire and Service, also in Andover. After retirement from the tire store, Bob went on to manage the Northeast Ohio location of Hills Supply, another dairy equipment supplier, where he was employed until the time of his death.
Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover, a member of the Mason Lodge and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and the many customers he served throughout the years. He was known for his cheerful disposition, fair treatment of others and his love of a good conversation.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gretchen, in 2018, his parents and a brother, Howard Lingo.
Survivors include his son, John (Connie) Baugher, of Andover, Ohio; daughter Linda Fee, of Williamsfield, Ohio; not in name sons, but sons just the same, Kevin LaRusch, of Andover, Ohio and Daniel (Kristy) Dismukes, of Andover, Ohio, nine grandchildren; Stephanie (Ron) Rob, William, Carley, Jenna, Kristen, Ellie, Sydney (Jacob) and Jason, 13 great- grandchildren; Nick, Kaiden, Karter, Chloe, Logan, Bert, Grayson, Keegan, Austin, Adelynn, Adryana, Zayne and Josiah and former daughter-in-law, Teresa Baugher, of Williamsfield.
No public services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity or cause of your choice.
