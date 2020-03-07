Nevin “Pete” Teed, 81, of Cambridge Springs, passed away, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Edinboro Manor. He was the son of the late Nevin and Audrey Culver Teed.
For the last 30 years, he has been a wonderful companion to Leona “Rusty” Smith.
Along with Rusty, Pete is survived by his sisters; Florence and Sherri and his children; Valerie (Raymond), Kimberly (John) and Steven (Tess) and two step-children; Laurie and Terry. He also was the proud grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, David, his siblings, Marilyn, Meredith, Sammy and Dick.
Pete was known for his skill with and love of horses, his love of dancing and his commitment to being a gentleman. He loved taking walks with his helpmate girls and he adored his dog “Little Bit”. He was also proud to be a Romeo to the Red Hat Society and was a member of the Canadohta Senior Center.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Pete, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Baptist Church of Cambridge Springs.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses, c/o the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Pete’s Book of Memories atwarrenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.