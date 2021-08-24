Izzy Rae Peterson, two-year-old infant daughter of Jesse Patterson and Patti Jo Vargason, of Tidioute, accidentally drowned on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021in Tidioute.
Izzy was born on Aug. 3, 2019 in Warren.
Izzy enjoyed wrestling with her brothers, playing with her baby dolls and romping with her siblings. She was Daddy’s little girl and the sweetest most outgoing little girl.
She is survived by her parents, of Tidioute; the following grandparents, Penny Vargason and companion, Rob Urquhart, of Guys Mills, James Williams, of Tidioute, David Shumaker and fiancée, Michelle Mattis, of Guys Mills, and Rick and Connie Peterson, of Tidioute; great-grandparents, James and Jayne Urquhart, of Guys Mills, Charles Vargason, of Titusville, and Jack Moore, of Tidioute. She is survived by a sister, Kyah Clinger and four brothers, Jake, Levi Gage, and Trip Peterson, all at home, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Izzy was preceded in death by an uncle, Donald “Jake” Gesin; and the following great- grandparents, Patricia Vargason, Peggy Shumaker, James and Twila Williams, Janet Moore, and William and Dorothy Peterson.
Private services for the family will be held at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Interment will be in Triumph Swedish Union Cemetery.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
