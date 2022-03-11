Danny A. Manross, 64, of Chapmanville, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
Danny was born on Jan. 23, 1958, in Titusville to the late Larry and Myrna Hepler Manross.
He attended Titusville schools.
He worked at Larry’s Auto as a service manager and was the owner of Starting Over Street Rods and Restoration in his younger years.
Danny enjoyed collecting cars, motorcycles, RV’s and anything with a motor. He was a talented craftsman and was always willing to help with his family’s projects. He loved riding motorcycles, traveling to Florida for the winter months and being with his family and friends.
He is survived by two daughters, Shasta Manross, of Centerville, and Shelby Cancilla and husband, Joseph, of Waterford; his companion, Roberta Jansen, of Titusville; four grandchildren, Sebastian and Charisma Gisewhite, both of Centerville, and Trenton and Evan Cancilla, both of Waterford; two stepchildren, Tiffany Donor and husband, Dave, of Cochranton, and Kenneth Mallory and wife, Jessica, of Titusville; Kenneth Bickel, of Titusville, who was like a son to him; seven stepgrandchildren; a brother, Larry Manross Jr. and wife, Norma, of Titusville; two sisters, Cheryl Brown and husband, Larry, of Fairfield Beach, Ohio, and Jenine Goodwill, of Titusville; two brothers-in-law, Ross Conner, of Hydetown and Roger Brown, of Centerville; his former wife, Gloria Manross, of Titusville, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by a brother, Scott Manross; two sisters, Teresa Conner and Bonnie Brown; a son-in-law, Brian Gisewhite, and a brother-in-law, Harold Goodwill.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Bob Hawk officiating.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
