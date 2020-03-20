Twila E. Odel, 95

Twila E. Odell, of Meadville, Pa. passed away on March 15, 2020.
She was born Aug. 2, 1924 in Bradleytown, Pa. to the late L. Claude and Gertrude (Arters) McCurdy.
She was a graduate of Mason Fredricks School of Hair Design in Pittsburgh and owned and operated Coiffures by Twila in Meadville for 60 years.
In addition to her regular visits to her exercise class at the senior center and the library, she faithfully attended yoga classes until a recent decline in health. Twila was loved dearly by many friends, neighbors and family members and always enjoyed their frequent visits.
Twila is survived by one sister, Marilyn Mihailoff; sister-in-law, Dorothy McCurdy; granddaughter, Kelly Smith; grandson, William Smith; daughter-in-law, Susan Smith; great-grandson, Lucas Smith and nieces and nephews, R. A. Mihailoff, Nick Mihailoff and his wife, Jodi, Steven Mihailoff and his wife, Melodie, Chris Vasquez and her husband, Ralph, Patti Groff, John McCurdy and his wife, Lynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Odell; a brother, Richard; a sister, Patricia and her only child, Ronald O. Smith.
Per Twila’s wishes, there will be no formal services. A Celebration of Life with her family, friends, neighbors and her loving caregivers will be held at a later date. A private interment will take place at Greendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Twila’s name can be made to The American Heart Association, 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Suite 150, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or Marquette Hospice House, 13465 N. Wayland Rd., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
