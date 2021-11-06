Mr. George D. Baldwin Sr., 76, of Mystic Park Road, Centerville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at his residence after an extended illness.
George was born on July 7, 1945, in Titusville to the late Francis E. and Marguerite C. Spencer Baldwin. He married Laura Mae Ralston on June 13, 1964 in Hydetown. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2017.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1963.
George worked various jobs in his younger years and was last employed at Erie Forge and Steel until his retirement in 2001.
He was a member of the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department and was a certified EMT.
He enjoyed, fishing, mowing his grass, collecting hot rods and passing his knowledge of cars down to his grandsons. He loved tinkering with anything with an engine, and spending time with his family and friends. If he called you by a nick name you knew you were special to him.
George is survived by five children, Tammy Jones and husband, Brian, of Centerville, George Baldwin Jr. and wife, Julie, of Centerville, James Baldwin, of Townville, Victoria Fink and husband, Bob, of Centerville, and Debra Rose and husband, Larry, of Edinboro; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death a son, Kelly Baldwin; a grandson, Michael Jones; two brothers, James and Robert Baldwin; two sisters, Caroline Cartney and Rita Propheter, and a nephew, Dana Baldwin.
No public calling hours will be observed. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
