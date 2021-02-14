Sandford “Sandy” Wilson, 83, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Sandy was born on May 15, 1937, in Titusville to the late Chester and Gertrude (Eshbaugh) Wilson. He married Irene “Teasie” Dowds on Sept. 6, 1958. She preceded him in death on Dec. 31, 2019.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1955.
Sandy served two years in the U.S. Army.
He was employed for 46 years at General Electric in Erie working as a tool and die maker.
Sandy farmed his entire life, raising cows on two family farms. He loved being outside on a tractor.
He is survived by seven children, Kathy Balas and husband, Gerry, Christine Wilson, Cindy Wilson, Colleen Hofmeister, Jenni Wilson and Brian Hart, Doug Wilson and wife, Karen, and Lisa Wilson, all of Titusville; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Ben) Dutko and children, Chelsey and Brooke, Heather (Jason) Snyder, Adam (Joan) L’Huillier and children, Mason and Rhettson, Ashley (Rich) Mahrs and daughter, Evelyn, Stephanie (Tyler) Peterson and daughter, Maddie, Christopher Hofmeister and girlfriend, Nemy, Derek Wilson, Colin Hofmeister, and Jade Wilson; a brother, Jim Wilson and wife, Annie, of Cooperstown, and several nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by a cousin, Norman Wilson, who grew up with his family. His wife, Patricia survives.
No services are being observed.
A private interment is being held at Kerr Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
