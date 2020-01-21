Lana Jane Sterling, 71, of Union City went to join the lord on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, after a courageous 3 ½ year battle with lung cancer. She was born on Feb. 9, 1948 in Titusville.
Lana was preceded in death by her parents, (Robert and Violet Cronauer Clark); and three brothers, Steven, Robert, and Larry Clark.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Richard Sterling; four children, Crystal Shrock (Mike), Tracey Fielding (John), Randy Sterling (Chrissy), and Kimberly Bell (Gary). Lana has 13 grandchildren; who were the light of her life- Ryan (Ashley) Shrock, Jared (Elisha) Shrock, Taylor (Kyle) Piazza, Brandon (Hope) McGahen, Shawn McGahen, Devin and Kiersten Fielding, Amanda, Michael, Harley and Dalayna Sterling, Gage and Gavyn Bell. She has 10 great grandchildren; Breanna, Keagen, Brayden and Logan Shrock; Colt and Ruger Shrock; Tanner, Danika and Jaxon McGahen; and Blakeley Fielding.
She is also survived by three sisters- Barbie Brown, Marlene Beadow, Brenda Peters and Lena Edwards, sister-in-law and close friend.
Lana‘s greatest accomplishment in life was caring for all those around her- including childcare for Gage and Gavyn, as well as care for her mother and brother (Steve) for many years. Lana enjoyed creating custom decorations, Halloween costumes, birthday cakes for grandchildren, and home improvement projects with her children. Lana went above and beyond for her family and friends. Every holiday was hosted by Lana, where she cooked every dish.
A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Rothman and the infusion nurses at St. Vincent and Hamot for taking phenomenal care of our mom. We also want to thank the staff at AseraCare Hospice.
She will be loved and missed by all who knew her and is forever in our hearts.
Family and friends may call at the Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 South Main Street, Union City, PA., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robb Esh, officiating.
Private burial will take place in Rootville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Lana’s memory to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 (www.stjude.org)
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Lana’s Book of Memories online at WarrenGlennFH.com.
