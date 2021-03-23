Virginia (Genny) Mae Filipowski,75, of Saegertown, passed away on March 18.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1946 in Titusville, the daughter of Virginia Haines Proper and Warren W. Proper, of Townville.
She was a 1965 graduate of Townville High School. She retired from Meadville Medical Center as surgery scheduler and then from Golden Living Center as a rehabilitation technician. She worked after retirement for Guardian in Saegertown as a Home Health Aid until July, when her health would no longer allow.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Filipowski and grandchildren, Morgan Barksdale and Jordan Barksdale, all of Saegertown. She wanted noted that they were her reason for living. She is also survived by; brothers, Warren and his wife, Patti Proper, of South Carolina, and Arthur and wife, Carol Ann, of Mississippi; sister-in-laws, Lois Proper, of Townville, Judy Proper, of Virginia, and Alene Kinnear, of Townville, and her best friend, Missy Bucklew, of Meadville; aunts, Eleanor Hopkins, of Titusville, and Martha and her husband, Bob, of Meadville. She was blessed to have many special nieces and nephews and great landlords and friends, Kevin Byers and Jon Shank.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Warren and Virginia Proper; a niece, Lisa Proper, and brothers, Philp, John and Frank Proper.
Per her request, there will be no calling hours but a private celebration of life at a later time to be determined by family.
Sign Virginia’s online guestbook at hatheway-tedesco.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
