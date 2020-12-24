Shon Eric Delp, 51, of Newland Ave., Titusville, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020 at his residence.
Shon was born on Oct. 1, 1969 in Titusville to Nancy Kinney Delp, of Titusville, and the late John J. “Joe” Delp, Sr.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Shon was formerly employed in the lumber industry and most recently with Fox’s Pizza.
He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheelers, growing his vegetable garden and collecting everything.
Shon is survived by his mother, Nancy; his companion of 30 years, Danelle Blanchard, of Titusville; six children, Jacquelyn Conway, of Oil City, Ashley Munn and husband, Patrick, of Springville, Utah, Brooke Hodak and husband, Donald, of Pleasantville, Connar Delp and companion, Jordan Robels, of California, Devan Delp, of Titusville, and Elyssa Blanchard and companion, Ryan McIntosh, of Pittsburgh; 11 grandchildren, Jacionna, Amarionna, Tyzhon, Hayden, Landen, Noah, Landon, Novalee, Skylar, Harley, and Sylvan; a brother, John Delp Jr. and fiancé, Gail Brant, of Titusville; two sisters, April Delp and Amber Ruth and husband, Cody, both of Titusville; his dog, PD, cat, Caesar, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Shon’s life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Memorial contributions for Shon may be made in care of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
