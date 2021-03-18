Raymond E. Hawke Jr., 49, died peacefully following medical complications on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence surrounded by loving family and high school friends.
He was born on March 24, 1971 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond E. Hawke, of Utica, and Martha A. (Reed/Hawke) Vidoni, of St. George, Utah.
Raymond was a 1989 graduate of Titusville High School and furthered his education at Brigham Young University, Laie, Hawaii and Provo, Utah.
He then developed an appetite to travel the country, bungee jumping from the highest bridges and train trestles with his friends. Following that, he spent 30 years living in Utah, where he worked in the granite manufacturing and installation industry developing many more lifelong friends.
Ray was a devoted Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed researching, mastering and sharing great food. He was known to take demand of the kitchen often saying, “I run my unit, how I run my unit” and “same old, same old Ray Hawke genius.” Ray was happiest with a house full of people enjoying his food, music and each other. In his last days he was surrounded by friends and family, who traveled from all over the country to reminisce and celebrate.
Surviving Raymond, is his beloved wife and best friend, Amy E. (Watts) Hawke; father, Raymond E. Hawke; mother, Martha and her husband, James T. Vidoni, of St. George; sisters, Rachael M. (Vidoni) Baldwin and her husband, Chad, of Pleasant Grove, Tennille C. (Vidoni) Blake and her husband, Nathan, of St. George, Greta J. (Vidoni) Vazquez and her husband, Fernando, of American Fork, and brothers; Jared R. Vidoni and his wife, Shantell, of Salem, Utah, James I. Vidoni and his wife, Shannon, of Charlottesville, Virginia and 24 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many loving relatives in the Franklin area.
A service will be held in Ray’s honor on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the chapel at 2447 West Ravencrest Lane, Lehi, Utah 84043. A viewing is offered from 10:30 to 11:30 with a funeral service following at noon. He will be laid to rest in the Lehi City Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Raymond with a memorial gift may call Flower Patch at (801) 747-2824 or visit the website flowerpatch.com. In lieu of flowers and to help offset the cost of medical and internment services please VENMO @InMemoryOfRay.
