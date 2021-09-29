Emanuel “Junior” DeMarches Jr., 91, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at his daughters home in Centerville. He had resided there for the past few years.
Junior was born on April 10, 1930, in Pithole, to the late Emanuel and Cornelia (McKane) DeMarches Sr. He married Dorothy Teed on Dec. 29, 1956 in Franklin. Mrs. DeMarches preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2020.
He was a graduate of Oil City High School, Class of 1948.
Junior was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Korean Conflict. He entered the service on Sept. 5, 1950 at Polk and was assigned to the Co F, 112th Infantry Regt., 28th Infantry Division, as a Light Weapons Infantryman. He was honorably discharged on May 22, 1952 with the rank of Corporal.
Emanuel was formerly employed as a press operator for 27 years at National Forge until his retirement in 1992. He previously worked at Struthers Wells as a crane operator until the plants closing, Oilwell Division of US Steel in Oil City and General American in Masury, Ohio.
He was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post #5958 VFW, Cleo J. Ross Post #368 American Legion, Titusville Moose #84 and the former PNA #2031.
Junior is survived by his children, Brenda DeMarches and companion, John Wise, of Oil City, Bonnie DeMarches and companion, Pat Childers, of Centerville, John DeMarches, of Titusville, Michael DeMarches and companion, Iris, of Titusville; his grandchildren, Travis and Kasie DeMarches, John Thomas DeMarches Jr., Kayla Sue DeMarches, Dustin McWilliams and David Watson Jr; great-grandchildren, Megyn, Jackson and Enzo, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Smith; a son, Emanuel “Mannie” DeMarches III; a granddaughter, Kayla Sue DeMarches; brothers, John and Frank DeMarches, and sisters, Josephine Hinderman, Eva Carter and Mary DeMarches.
Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. to celebrate Junior’s life on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at the American Legion, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery with full military rites observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
