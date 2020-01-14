Leon E. Rosenberg Sr., 72, of Moss Grove Road Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning at his residence.
Leon was born on Feb. 8, 1947 in Titusville, a son of the late Albert and Hazel Kuhls Rosenberg. He was married to Patricia Ann Gray, who preceded him in death on Dec. 14, 2019.
He was a graduate of Townville High School.
Leon was employed as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for most of his life. He had been employed at Kebert Construction Co. in Meadville, from where he retired. He had also worked for Athens and Troy Townships, as well as operating his own farm and excavating business.
He was a member of Taylor Stand Bible Church in Centerville.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing trips to Canada.
Leon is survived by the following children, Donald Gray and wife Megan of Spartansburg, Jared Rosenberg, Heather Rosenberg of Meadville, Anna Rosenberg of Oil City, Leon Rosenberg Jr. and wife Devon of Saegertown, Shane Rosenberg of Erie, Jacob Rosenberg of Saegertown, and Julia Rosenberg of Titusville; six grandchildren; two brothers, Albert W. Rosenberg Jr. of Titusville and Henry W. Rosenberg of Polk; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Ness.
A memorial service for family and friends will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Taylor Stand Bible Church, with Pastor Raymond Fate officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Taylor Stand Bible Church at 20570 Taylor Stand Rd., Centerville, Pa. 16404, or to the family at c/o Donald Gray 22869 State Hwy 89, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
Condolences can be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
