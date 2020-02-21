Richard C. Miller, 84, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Palms of Sebring.
He was born on May 14, 1935 in Titusville, Pa. to Jacob and Mary M. Miller.
Richard married Mary Flanagan on Nov. 16, 1973 in Titusville, Pa. Mr. Miller was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Avon Park, where he was a deacon for three years and an elder for five years.
He is survived by three sons, David M. Miller (Sherry), of Staunton, Virginia; Richard Scott Miller, of Titusville and Michael Miller (Tina), of Waldorf, Maryland; two step sons, Patrick Williams (Kim), of Creswell, Oregon and Todd A. Williams of Maple Valley, Washington. Richard had 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by eight brothers and five sisters. He was the last of his family.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park, Florida on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert Johnson officiating. Memorial Contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Circle St., Avon Park, Florida 33825.
